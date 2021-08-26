Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 will be manufactured in Brazil from 2022 – Health

THE to do and the BioNTech announced on Thursday, 26, the signing of a letter of intent with the Brazilian pharmaceutical Eurofarma for the production of vaccine Against the Covid-19 in the country. According to a statement from the companies, the procedures for technology transfer, on-site development and installation of equipment will begin “immediately”, with manufacturing beginning in 2022.

The Brazilian company will be responsible for the production and distribution of the immunizing agent (called Commune) for Latin America. The estimate is for delivery of more than 100 million doses annually, manufactured in Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo.

The product is one of four vaccines against the coronavirus authorized for application in Brazil, being the only one so far released for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced the beginning of the application of the third dose of immunizing agents against the disease in part of the elderly population and immunosuppressed from September.

With the agreement, the production chain will reach four continents, totaling 20 manufacturing plants. Eurofarma will receive inputs from the United States. The agreement is part of the expansion of Comirnaty’s manufacturing in different global regions, with the inclusion of “dozens of partners”.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a similar agreement in July, the first for companies outside of North America and Europe, with the Biovac group. He will be responsible for the final stage of production of the vaccine in South Africa. The goal is also to deliver 100 million doses per year, aimed exclusively at the 55 countries of the African Union.

The Comirnaty vaccine applied today in Brazil is produced in two factories in the United States (in the cities of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and McPherson, Kansas) and a factory in Europe (in Purrs, Belgium). The ready-made doses are shipped by plane to Miami International Airport, in the United States, from where they travel to Brazil. After disembarking, they are sent to the Ministry of Health’s distribution center in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo.

According to the companies, more than 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine were delivered this year. The amount is expected to reach 3 billion by the end of December. /WITH AFP INFORMATION