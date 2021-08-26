Pilar gains new enemy and suffers attack in alley · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski ) will fall victim to a setup by Zayla (Alana Cabral) in In Times of the Emperor. The daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito), who also fell in love with Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes), will lie to the Bahian woman about the boy’s whereabouts and will put her in a frenzy. The girl will be attacked by a stranger in an alley in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Alana Cabral’s character was enchanted by the ex-slave as soon as he appeared in Little Africa, but is tired of sharing the heartthrob’s attention with the future doctor and will do everything to get this possible threat out of her way.

In a scene that will air this Thursday (26) , Samuel will play the guitar at Passeio Público, and Pilar will look for her beloved. Zayla will take advantage of the opportunity and point out a dangerous area of ​​the city. Afraid and alone, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will still have to face a strong storm.

A strange man will start following her, and the girl will scream for help, but will be surprised at a corner. Pilar will look for any object on the ground to hit the pervert and be able to escape.

Meanwhile, Samuel will worry about his girlfriend’s delay and will talk to Guebo (João Vitor Menezes), who will reveal the child villain’s plan. “Alley of the Barbers?! But I didn’t say that to Zayla… She lied!”, concluded the musician.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

