PJF publishes notice for concession of Serrinha Airport

The City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) released, this Wednesday (25), the public notice for the concession of administration, operation, maintenance and commercial exploration of the Francisco Álvares de Assis Municipal Airport (Serrinha). The winning company will have five years, extendable, to carry out the activities, including the management of areas close to the airstrip, owned by the Municipality.

The bidding is in the modality of the technical type and price. Interested parties must submit the qualification documents, the technical proposal and the price proposal as described in the notice.

The opening of the competition is scheduled to take place on October 14, at 9:30 am, in the City Hall’s ground floor auditorium, located on Avenida Brasil, 2001, when the bidders will present the envelopes containing the documents of each phase. Legal entities operating in the relevant field may participate, according to the conditions provided for in the notice.

According to the secretary of Urban Mobility, Fernando Tadeu David, the publication of the notice demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to the development of Juiz de Fora and region. “With the resumption of operations at the airport, the city will be more integrated with other commercial and strategic centers in the country.”

The Municipality highlighted that the Serrinha Airport’s potential to meet the demand of the Zona da Mata air sector has been recognized, since 2006, by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). In addition, the City Hall also informed that its operation does not conflict with the vocation of the Itamar Franco Airport, dedicated to cargo transport, but which also carries out commercial operations.

Content continues after the ad

The expectation is that the management of the airport will provide economic stability for the provision of support services to executive, small commercial aviation, aircraft maintenance and special services, in addition to other investments. The proposal foresees that the company promote investments making the space more attractive, maintaining the safety of air navigation operations and bringing benefits to Juiz de Fora.

No commercial operations

For about seven years, Serrinha Airport has not carried out commercial operations. In 2014, Azul Linhas Aéreas transferred its operations in Serrinha to Presidente Itamar Franco Airport, located between the municipalities of Rio Novo and Goianá. Since then, Juiz de Fora has had no more companies operating in the municipal terminal.

Two years later, in August 2016, the air taxi service began to be offered connecting the city to the capital Belo Horizonte. The action was part of the Minas Gerais Regional Integration Project – Modal Aéreo (Pirma), carried out by the State Government through the former Minas Gerais Economic Development Company (Codemig). The initiative was discontinued in October 2017. As of this decision, Serrinha started to have only executive flights.

second attempt

This is Serrinha’s second concession attempt. The bidding, which was scheduled to take place in January 2021, was suspended. At the time, the Municipality explained that a more detailed analysis of the scenario would be necessary, before the bidding took place, as the transition period between municipal administrations was considered short, due to the pandemic. There were pending issues that needed to be resolved, such as the settlement of fines.

In February 2021, the Juiz de Fora City Council created a Special Commission at Serrinha Airport, through contact with movements favorable to the resumption of commercial operations at the terminal. In March, the commission even officiated with letters of invitation to three companies, to carry out technical visits to Serrinha.