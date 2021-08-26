PlayStation Gamer Week Promotion; check out the offers!

PlayStation unveiled the Gamer Week promotion today, the action will offer discounts on physical media for the PS4 and PS5, in addition to holding special events on the platform’s social networks.

The promotion runs until Gamer’s Day, which falls on August 29th. From now until then, the following games can be found on sale at authorized retailers:

PS4:

The Last of Us Part II – up to 34% off

PS:

demon’s souls – up to 30% off

The Nioh Collection – up to 30% off

Sackboy: A Great Adventure – up to 42% discount

These discounts are suggested and you may find different prices depending on the stores and region where you are going to buy. Sony has created a dedicated Gamer Week website where you can view discounted games and participating stores where you can buy them. It’s worth checking out all the stores where each game is available and comparing, because the values ​​do vary.

It’s interesting to follow the official website because over the next few days other games will also appear at a discount, such as the titles of Spider-Man which are on sale at the time of writing this post.

PlayStation has not yet listed which special events it will host on its networks, but it invites fans of the brand to participate in the networks where it is present: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.