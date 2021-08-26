Police verify information that a missing couple on Ilha Grande were seen in a floating restaurant

The delegate Vilson de Almeida Silva, from the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis) will check, this Wednesday, information that the couple who has been missing since Sunday, after going on a boat trip on Ilha Grande, in Angra dos Reis, was reportedly seen having lunch, last Monday, at a floating restaurant in a cove. According to the delegate, a team from the police station is already trying to locate the owner of the establishment to confirm whether Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, and her former partner Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, would have been seen or not. in the company of two other people.

Cristiane and Leonardo were last seen on Ilha Grande Photo: Reproduction

The police also know that Leonardo borrowed a boat so that he and Cristiane could go to Lagoa Verde, where they would watch the sunset. The delegate works with the hypothesis that Leonardo had the knowledge to pilot the vessel.

“He had once owned this boat and sold it to someone else. On Sunday, he borrowed the boat for the tour and left Praia do Longa towards Lagoa Verde. We still don’t know if he was qualified to drive the boat, but we work with the hypothesis that he had knowledge to pilot the boat, because he had already owned the boat – said the delegate.

Since last Sunday, Guilherme Brito, Cristiane’s son, has been waiting for news about his mother’s whereabouts. She and Leonardo Machado de Andrade went for a walk in Angra dos Reis, around 4:30 pm on the 22nd, and were no longer seen. With no return for messages and calls, Guilherme went to Leonardo’s house, where the two were to try to reconcile, and found Cristiane’s cell phone in the property. Searches in the region are being carried out with the help of aircraft and boats, such as the Fire Department, which resumed work this Wednesday morning, at 7:40 am. According to the police, the Port Authority also helps in the search for the missing couple.

Cristiane arrived in Angra on Friday and was scheduled to return to Rio on Monday. When the family and the driver who was going to pick her up couldn’t get any contact, Guilherme went to the place to participate in the searches. The concern soon increased because, according to him, the mother is in daily contact with everyone.

— She’s certainly incommunicado, I still found her cell phone in her bag yesterday, with all the stuff. She sends me good morning at 6am, 7am, that good mother’s day. It’s not just me, but my sister, my aunt, my grandmother. Ask if we’re okay, what we’re doing, how things are going. She is always in communication with everyone. says William. “There’s something weird. They are all waiting for news. I just want my mom back, to know they’re okay, to understand that everything’s okay. I just want good news.

The search began on Sunday, when an employee of Leonardo began to ask acquaintances if they had any information about the couple. Delegate Vilson de Almeida Silva said that different agencies are taking part in a sweep of the region in search of the vessel. He believes that once he manages to locate the boat, he will possibly find the couple or have clues to its whereabouts.

— We asked for help from the Port Authority, we asked for help from the Civil Defense, Federal Police, the Municipal Department of Angra, the Department of Ilha Grande in order to try to locate the vessel and try to get to them and see what happened — says the delegate. “It’s all very vague. We do not rule out any line of investigation. The boat may have sunk, there’s a relationship of theirs, they may be having a loving moment somewhere. Without finding the boat, it is difficult to define what happened. But, really, we don’t rule out any possibility.

According to Guilherme, the family was worried about the trip because Cristiane is used to getting easily seasick on boat trips or on aircraft.

– This was the first weekend she went to meet. We are worried about being isolated and about the sea. Leo, I’m sure he knows how to drive very well. She gets seasick easily and goes to a place where all she has to do is at sea, even to get home was the sea. We are concerned about her, to be able to enjoy and come back well – highlights the son.

Cristiane and Leonardo had a relationship for two years, and were separated for the same period. He has lived in Angra for about a year.

In the last messages that the family received, she said that Leonardo had bought her gifts to take to the family and said goodbye with a “see you tomorrow”, implying that he would return to Rio the next day, as scheduled, on Monday .

On Sunday night, the sailor who works for Leonardo announced that he had lost contact with his boss since late afternoon. He started looking for information through WhatsApp groups of fishermen and sailors, where he sent messages and photos of the boat used by the couple for the tour.

Guilherme says that they couldn’t get any kind of contact through Leonardo’s cell phone:

— It’s giving direct mailbox. Does not attend. Yesterday I spoke with one of his daughters, as soon as I get the news I’ll go there, I’ll let you know. Everyone is gathering strength to continue the search and waiting for good news. My mother is my base, the base of our family.