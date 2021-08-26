Porn star Ron Jeremy is indicted for more than 30 cases of sexual assault; know details

People, what a horror! This Wednesday (25), filmmaker and porn actor Ron Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 counts of rape and sexual assault. According to Deadline, the case involves 21 victims, aged between 15 and 51 years, who would have been assaulted by him in the last two decades. Jeremy has been incarcerated since June 2020 and now goes on trial in Los Angeles.

The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include 6 of sexual assault by immobilizing victims, 7 of forced oral sex, 12 of rape, 4 of penetration with an external object, 2 of sexual penetration by an unconscious person, and 1 of obscene conduct with a 15 year old girl.

Also according to Deadline, after his arrest, Jeremy had the opportunity to be released on a $6.6 million bond (R$34.6 million at the current rate), which he declined. “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you all for the support”, says the last message posted on his Twitter account, in June 2020.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

The jury heard testimony from the alleged victims and had access to other evidence on Aug. 19. If convicted on the new charges, Ron Jeremy could face a sentence of more than 300 years or even life imprisonment. He is expected to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pre-trial conference.

“Too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including healing services and support to report such crimes.”, said the prosecutor in the case, George Gascón.

first charges

Last year, the 67-year-old actor was accused of sexually assaulting four women. The process includes allegations of three of them who were allegedly harassed in a bar in West Hollywood during separate incidents, which took place in 2017 and 2019. He is also accused of raping a 25-year-old girl in a house in the same region, in May of 2014.

Prosecutors have also rejected a fifth case, from 2016, for lack of evidence. One woman claimed that Jeremy met her at a nightclub, where she was drinking with two friends. In her testimony, she reported that the actor separated her from everyone and raped her. The witnesses, who live outside the country, refused to be interviewed.

In a statement to Rolling Stones magazine in 2017, when one of the cases came to light, the actor denied that he could have sexually assaulted anyone. “These allegations are pure lies. I would never rape anyone. All serious allegations were investigated by the police and rejected by the judges, as were most allegations of ‘groping’ someone.”, defended himself.