Praised by Diniz at Santos, Angelo arrives in the under-17 team this Thursday

Forward Angelo, from Santos, presents this Thursday to the Brazilian U-17 team for preparatory games against Paraguay on September 2 and 5, in Asuncion.

The group starts the preparation at Granja Comary with coach Paulo Victor Gomes and leaves for the Paraguayan capital on Tuesday. The return will take place on September 6th.

Thus, Ângelo will be embezzled by Peixe against Flamengo (28/8) and Cuiabá (4/9), in the last two rounds of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

Santos would like to have Ângelo in the coming days, but they understood the striker’s desire to be with the national team. Even because of the fact that he does little under the command of Fernando Diniz.

Before the trip to Rio de Janeiro, Ângelo entered the final minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Athletico and was praised by the coach.

“Angelo is extremely promising, a talent like Kaiky is. We have to be very careful. I see it in my daily life and, modesty aside, one of the things I’ve done most in my career was knowing how to launch athletes. We see his maturity in training. In the Paulista Championship, Santos was saved in the last round. We evaluated how Paulista was and he is getting better every day. In two or three years he will still be young. He has improved, he entered against Juazeirense and other games. Kaiky left and came back very well. The tendency is for Ângelo to progress, gain minutes and for his career to take off because he is very talented,” said Fernando Diniz.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment