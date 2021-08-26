Pre-sales of “iPhones 13” to start on 9/17; sales, on 9/24 – MacMagazine

We’ve been commenting for a long time that if everything goes as planned — that is, if Apple’s plans aren’t hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic this year — the traditional iPhone launch event will take place in September. Because today the leaker Jon Prosser brought news on this subject.

According to him – corroborating a news from the IT Home, a pre sale of future iPhone models will start on the day September 17th (a Friday), with smartphones hitting stores a week later, in September 24th.

With the exception of 2020, when the pandemic actually delayed the Apple event, the dates match the release calendar that Apple usually works with. With that in mind, we can say that the event itself will take place on 9/14 (Tuesday), with invitations being sent out to the press a week earlier, around 7/9.

Otherwise, the IT Home also said that the third generation AirPods will be released by Apple on September 30th — if that happens, it is quite possible that it will also be part of the event.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will release all the models at once or whether it will have to split the launch — as it did last year, when the iPhones 12 mini and 12 Pro Max arrived later (possibly because of difficulties involving their manufacture) . Everything suggests, however, that this year the four models (iPhones “13 mini”, “13”, “13 Pro” and “13 Pro Max”) will hit the market simultaneously.

It all makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it? Now is wait to see! 📆