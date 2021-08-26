Prepare your pocket! Cooking gas will be 7% more expensive as of September

posted on 08/26/2021 10:07 AM



(credit: Vinícius Cardoso Vieira/Esp. CB/DA Press)

The Union of LPG Transporters and Resellers of the Federal District (Sindvargas) informed this Thursday (8/26), that cooking gas will be readjusted as of next Wednesday (1/9).

According to Sinvargas, the readjustment, this time, did not come from Petrobras, but from distributors. The increase will be an average of 7% and will be to cover increases in costs arising from inflation and the salary adjustment of employees. “Our commitment is to maintain our service, which is of excellence, valuing quality, guarantee and consumer safety, so there is no way to absorb any kind of readjustment”, says the Union in the note.

In August, Petrobras had already readjusted the value of gas by 7%.

See the note

DISTRIBUTORS ANNOUNCE KITCHEN GAS READJUSTMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 1st!

Our associates and those represented are receiving notification of yet another readjustment in cooking gas, an increase will be an average of 7% and will come into effect at 0:00 on 09/01 (Tuesday).

This readjustment is being announced by the bottlers Distributors and will cause another impact on consumers. Our commitment is to maintain our service, which is of excellence, valuing quality, guarantee and consumer safety, so there is no way to absorb any kind of readjustment.

