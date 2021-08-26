President of Força Jovem do Vasco meets CEO Luiz Mello to ask for the return of Nenê

Share Tweet Share Share Email



BY JULIANA VIEIRA

After much speculation about the return of midfielder Nenê to Vasco, the ENM had access to information that the athlete had contacted directly with the organized fans, such as Força Jovem, asking for a survey to know the “thermometer” in relation to his return to the Club.

With the positive repercussions and the recent union of the fans, the goal of the leaders is to pressure the football director, Alexandre Bird, for the return of the midfielder. Dissatisfied with the current club, Fluminense, after contacting Gigante’s fans, Nenê did not hide his desire to return to Vasco.

According to information also verified by the ENM, Fabiano Marques, one of the presidents of Força Jovem, is talking about the athlete’s coming with Luiz Mello, CEO of Vasco.

Nenê arrived at Vasco in 2015, where he played 129 games until the 2018 season, when he moved to São Paulo. With the Cruzmaltina shirt, the midfielder scored 42 goals. At Fluminense since 2019, the athlete was the club’s top scorer in the 2020 season, with 20 goals scored. In 2021, he played in 35 games with the tricolor shirt and lost the status of team holder in the last games.

















