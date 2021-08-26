President of Fortaleza sends a message to Ceni before deciding for the Copa do Brasil

Paz declared that the team’s good time with Juan Pablo Vojvoda It is important to show that Tricolor’s work did not depend exclusively on Ceni – noting that the club went through complicated phases after the two times the former goalkeeper left Castelão, in 2019 for Cruzeiro and in 2020 for Flamengo.

“For us, this good moment with Vojvoda is important because it is proven to everyone that Fortaleza has strength within itself, that it is not necessarily exclusive with Rogério”, said Paz, in an interview with the UOL Esporte website.

“Fortalia is a centenary club, with a lot of history, has been in Serie A several times, has been champion of the Northeast more than once, and Rogério is a very important figure in this history, one of the most important guys, but life Follow…”, declared the president of Tricolor, before highlighting this approval with Vojvoda.

“Fortalia is proving, with Vojvoda, a guy from another country, another concept, who plays different from Rogério, although they have the same offensive mentality, which manages to be competitive not only with Rogério. This is important for the management, for the work and even for the fans’ self-esteem”, concluded the agent.