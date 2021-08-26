PRF receives seven luxury cars estimated at R$ 2 million for use in activities; see images | Federal District

The official presentation of the cars took place on August 18, in Brasília, during the ceremony to commemorate the 93 years of the PRF. According to the corporation, the seven vehicles will be used in special operations, educational actions, events and transportation of authorities.

The use of the assets was allowed in June, by decision of the Federal Court of Mato Grosso do Sul, at the request of the PRF. According to the determination, permission to use is provisional and private use is prohibited.. In addition, the corporation will have to guarantee the conservation of the fleet.

Justice also allowed the use of three jet skis, three quads, a lawn mower and an electric golf cart. According to the decision, they will be used in corporate training.

The cars received identification stickers, flashing lights, sirens and a communication system. Since 2019, PRF has used two other luxury vehicles seized in operations: a Camaro and a Dodge Challenger.

Check below the seven luxury vehicles that will now be used by the PRF:

Range Rover Velar P300 SE R-Dynamic: according to PRF, the British SUV is equipped with the 2.0 turbo engine and travels from 0 to 100 kilometers in six seconds. The maximum speed reaches 234 kilometers per hour.

Range Rover Velar P300 SE R-Dynamic used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

Porsche Cayenne GTS: according to PRF, the car has a twin-turbo 3.6 V6 engine, which goes from 100 kilometers in 5.1 seconds.

Porsche Cayenne GTS used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8: according to PRF, the model has a 5.7 engine, eight cylinders and a maximum capacity of 385 horsepower.

Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8 used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

Mercedes Benz E300: according to PRF, the car travels from 0 to 100 kilometers in 6.2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

Mercedes Benz E300 used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

BMW 330i M Sport 2.0: according to PRF, the model travels from 0 to 100 kilometers in 6.2 seconds and has autopilot.

BMW 330i M Sport 2.0 used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

BMW 320i 2.0: according to PRF, the vehicle travels from 0 to 100 kilometers in 7.1 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 240 kilometers per hour.

BMW 320i 2.0 used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6: according to PRF, the vehicle has 286 horsepower and four driving modes, all with the option of reduced traction from the 4×4 system.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6 used by PRF — Photo: PRF/Disclosure

This week, the Federal Police in Paraná also received a luxury booster: a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, which worth BRL 800 thousand.

The vehicle was seized within the scope of Operation Daemon, which started in July 2021, and which investigated possible fraud committed by a business group in the negotiation of cryptoactives. According to the PF, Lamborghini belonged to Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the “King of Bitcoin”.

The corporation claims that the vehicle will be used for exhibitions, events and educational actions aimed at repressing organized crime and decapitalizing the assets of criminal organizations.

Lamborghini seized in operation will be used by the PF, in Paraná