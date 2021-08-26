Priscilla Alcântara opens up about the resignation of SBT and reveals the channel’s justification for being broken; watch

From 2005 until mid-2012, Priscilla Alcântara was the company of many children in charge of “Bom Dia & Cia”. This week, almost ten years later, the singer recalled her painful departure from SBT. In an interview with Venus Podcast this Tuesday (24), she also told what justification they gave for the end of her participation in the program – an excuse that proved to be flawed some time later.

According to Priscilla, age was the reason she and Yudi Tamashiro were dropped from the program. “The excuse was [que a gente ficou muito velho], claiming that we were big for the program, age, face and that they didn’t have a project for us”, she said. However, shortly afterwards, the justification given to the pair went down the drain when Silvia Abravanel took over the attraction. “Incoherent because later Silvia Abravanel took advantage and went in there later, right? And she’s older than me, I was wondering, ‘What happened?’”, she amused, laughing at the story.

Shortly after her resignation, the artist felt lost from her initial motivation. “When I got off television it was really crazy. Today I realize that I wasn’t even putting faith in my music anymore. My first instinct was to produce an independent show and stay on TV. It didn’t even cross my mind: ‘I’m going to take advantage of the chance that made me stop with television and I’m going to invest in music, which is my big dream’, no… today it makes me see how much that was dead inside me. I was detaching myself from my destiny because of the comfort”, he stated.

Priscilla also doesn’t hide how delicate the period was. “It was the hardest, hardest time of my life. It was there that I grew up, that I became a big person, that I took root in my identity, in my purpose. I remember spending months in my room just praying. ‘God, I don’t know what to do. I don’t have a television contract anymore, the independent TV show I was trying to go wrong and nobody knows me in music. What am I going to do?’ My family worked with me and I had nothing to do”, she recalled.

However, today, Alcântara believes that this phase was decisive in her life, after all, it made her turn again to the plans of a musical career. “But it was good, because if it hadn’t been for a break like that, I wouldn’t have rekindled my dream of music and none of this would have happened.”, concluded. Watch the video below:

During the chat, Priscilla also remembered how she ended up in “Bom Dia & Cia”, after participating in the talent show “Código FAMA”. “Celso Portiolli thought I was very good at TV and took me to do some sketch recordings, but he didn’t tell me what it was”, detailed behind the scenes, mentioning that the presenter recognized her talent and started looking for something for her on the channel. Finally, Pri emerged victorious from the show and participated in the international version of the competition, in Mexico, which was like a “Big Brother” with children.

“But I became very famous in Mexico and Televisa wanted to hire me, they wanted me to stay there. Then my mother didn’t understand anything, all of a sudden I was in Mexico with a contract to sign. Then my mother called my father and Celso, who was a person who was very close to us in this process. And he said: ‘No, come to Brazil, I guarantee you that there’s something much better for you’. We trusted Celso and three months later I was hired to present ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, because that’s what he was planning in the meantime”, reported Alcantara. And from then on, we already know how successful it was, right? Check out the excerpt:

Priscilla also recalled some gaffes during “Bom Dia & Cia”, talked about her relationship with religion and the church, and gave details of the next steps in her musical career. Watch the full conversation here: