Priscilla Alcantara pins Silvio Santos when remembering resignation from SBT

Priscilla Alcantara needled Silvio Santos when commenting on his departure from SBT. In an interview, she vented about the difficulties she faced during the period and even mentioned Silvia Abravanel, who now runs Bom Dia & Cia, which was owned by Priscilla for eight years alongside Yudi Tamashiro.

continues after advertising

Regarding the reason she was fired from the network, the singer stated that it was because of her age and asked a question, “The excuse was that we got in, we got too old, they claimed we were big for the program, old, and that they didn’t have a project for us. Interesting that Silvia Abravanel went there later, right? And she’s older than me, I kept asking myself: ‘What happened?'”, she said with laughter, in an interview with Venus podcast .

Already in the period when she had just left TV, she revealed that she went through difficulties. “When I left it was very crazy, now I realize that I wasn’t even putting faith in my music. It didn’t even cross my mind: ‘I’m going to take advantage of the fact that I’m coming off television and I’m going to invest in the music that is my big dream’, no… . today it makes me see how much I was detached from my destiny due to comfort. It was the most difficult moment of my life, it was there that I grew up, that I became root in my purpose. I remember that I spent months in my room alone praying. I no longer had a contract with television, the independent TV show I was trying to go wrong and no one knew me in music. I wondered what to do, my family worked with me,” he said.

continues after advertising

To close the topic, she also commented on the importance of this moment as a learning experience and how she returned to betting on her musical career. “But okay, it turned out good! If it hadn’t been for a break like that, I wouldn’t have revived my dream in music. It was after that I sang in Danilo Gentili and I remember that my father published this song on the networks and went viral. my life is suddenly”, he pointed out.

Priscilla Alcantara talks about transition from gospel to pop

The famous recently released the EP Tem Dias, which marks its transition from gospel to pop with four tracks: Tem Dias, Correntes, released in 2020, and new tracks: Boyzinho and Eu Não Sou Pra Você, with the participation of Lucas Silveira. In a recent interview with NaTelinha, she explained that the decision to change was not an easy one.

continues after advertising

“Before the pandemic, in my last shows, I wasn’t feeling well with myself and my art. I was feeling aimless, unfulfilled. This feeling happens when we reach the end of a cycle and smell a new cycle, but we don’t know how to embrace it. We still haven’t had the courage to end the cycle, say goodbye to those things that were very good and embrace what is new”, he says.