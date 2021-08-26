Procon investigates and fines 9 false “white flag” posts – Economy

Several irregularities were found at gas stations in 8 cities, including Campo Grande

Superintendent of Procon/MS during inspections. (Photo: Disclosure)

The Superintendence for Consumer Guidance and Defense (Procon/MS) fined 19 gas stations in Mato Grosso do Sul, with irregularities detected during the “Procon Legal, Comércio Legal” operation.

During the action, 55 establishments were inspected, 14 of them in Naviraí, 13 in Campo Grande, 11 in Corumbá, 7 in Ponta Porã, 4 in Costa Rica, another 4 in Dourados, 1 in Douradina and 1 in Ivinhema.

In the approaches, 29 infraction notices and 6 verification notices were issued, when the irregularities are irrelevant and the owners undertake to regularize the situation.

Among the violations considered serious, in the State, Procon fined 9 establishments in the State, which were registered as “white flag”, when the post is not affiliated with major international or national brands, that is, it has its own brand, or does not have brand none. According to Procon, the establishments were characterized as if they were parts of known flags, inducing the consumer to make mistakes.

In other approaches, bombs were identified that released less fuel than was recorded. In others, damaged equipment was found, which prevented the consumer from ascertaining the purity of the fuel product.

In the Capital, the list of service stations with a notice of verification (mild irregularities, with a deadline for resolution) appears Mileniun Post, Auto Posto Nações Indígenas, Posto Conquista, Posto Saito União, Posto Tijuca, Posto Vitória and Conveniência, Posto Norte Sul In the case of a notice of infraction, already with irregularity, Posto Malibu and Posto São Lucas appear.

A gas station, with no name disclosed, tried to circumvent the inspection by purposely banning a diesel fuel pump, alleging that it malfunctioned, however, moments before, a car was normally filling up at the location.

There were places where the values ​​of the products on the plates were different from those charged at the checkout. In addition, other minor irregularities were verified, such as lack of information on payment methods, non-existence of a Consumer Protection Code, products with an expired validity period and sale of products not included in the list of permissions.