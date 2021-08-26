Promotion of GeForce RTX with Battlefield 2042 is also available in Brazil

Customers who buy the RTX 3070 or higher models will win the game

THE nvidia recently announced a bundle between plates in the series RTX 3000 and Battlefield 2042. Today the company confirmed that the promotion, which gives access to the game and bonuses, is also available for the Brazilian market. THE offer is valid for customers who buy from authorized manufacturers a desktop or notebook equipped with plates GeForce RTX 3070 or above.

O rescue of game code in bundle is done through the GeForce Experience. You must purchase one of the participating products by September 14, 2021 to win the game. The code must be redeemed by December 14, 2021. Battlefield 2042, the promotion also includes the game’s early purchase bonuses: open beta access, the Baku ACB-90 knife, the epic weapon amulet “Mr. Chompy”, the “Landing” Game Card Fund and the “Old Guard” tag.



Source: Disclosure/Nvidia.

Scheduled for release on October 22, Battlefield 2042 takes the multiplayer action of dice to the battlefields of a desolate Earth in the near future. The game features skirmishes of up to 128 players on ever-changing maps, where dynamic storms and environmental hazards can change the course of battle.

The game will be available for PC, Playstation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S. Versions for PS4 and Xbox One will only have multiplayer for up to 64 players. O cross play will not be available between different generations of consoles.



The new Battlefield 2042 is will bring news in the gameplay of the franchise battlefield, where the Electronic Arts will innovate by introducing specialist class mechanics, feats, and game modes that make it possible to vary the strategies of gameplay. Among the new features is the Portal Mode, where players can create their own modes, with the rules they want.

Despite being a very interesting promotion for those who want the game and upgrade the GPU, this is still a very expensive method to get Battlefield 2042 for free.

Source: Nvidia