PSG president leaves the end of the soap opera Mbappé on the air in an interview: ‘I’ll talk soon, we’re working’

The outcome of the long ‘novel’ involving a likely departure from Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain seems to be close to happening.

This Thursday (26), day of the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, strongman of the French team, spoke to the daily Brand that ‘soon will pronounce. That now is not the time to do that. We’re working’.

There is an expectation that Nasser Al-Khelaifi will announce the likely departure of the attacker in the coming days, as the international market is in the final stretch, making the Real Madrid race against time for a hit with the PSG.

The statement was enough for the Spanish press to point out that Paris Saint-Germain has a practically defined situation for the sale of Mbappé to Real Madrid. Last Wednesday, Josep Pedrerol, from TV Chiringuu, reported that the merengue team made an offer of 160 million euros, R$988 million, but that had been rejected by PSG.

The French club demands, at least, an offer of 220 million euros, about R$ 1.3 billion, to release Mbappé once and for all to Real Madrid. O Brand informs that the attacker has had an irreducible stance in a possible renewal with Paris Saint-Germain and that he is approaching every day more than a trip to Spain.