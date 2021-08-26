PSG thinks about Lewandowski to replace Mbappé and has a meeting with a Polish agent

While the soap opera about the permanence of Kylian Mbappé does not reach its final chapter, Paris Saint-Germain is moving in the market in search of a possible replacement for the French striker. The name of the time is that of experienced striker Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich.

According to ‘RMC Sport’ radio, the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, was in Paris in recent days and met with PSG officials to discuss a possible transfer of the Pole to the French club. Lewandowski still has two more years of contract with the Bavarians, but the German press has been reporting for a few weeks that the player is thinking of leaving the Bavarians to take on new challenges.

Despite being 33 years old, Lewandowski is still in a big phase. He finished 2020/21 with an incredible 48 goals scored and eight assists distributed in the forty matches he was on the field for the German club. This season’s story is no different, with the striker swinging the net four times in three games played so far.

However, Bayern does not intend to lose their main player and negotiations are complicated for PSG. On the other hand, who would be closest to hitting the Parisian club is Kingsley Coman. The 25-year-old is unhappy with the renewal proposal offered by the Bavarians and could be an easier target for the French. A deal would be no problem, as the forward’s manager is the same as Lewandowski.