PSG wants more than 200 million euros for Mbappé

The sale of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid follows with low probability. Paris Saint-Germain wants more than 200 million euros in the operation, an amount that seems to impede the deal. The proposal made on Tuesday by the Spanish club to buy the striker was around 160 million euros.

Not even 200 million euros is considered sufficient for the PSG summit. Behind the scenes, it is said that 220 million euros is an amount that would become interesting.

The math made is that the club needs to recover the 180 million paid to Monaco, in 2017, for its hiring, and still have a profit of around 40 million. This is because PSG has in the purchase contract made with Monaco to pay 35 million euros to the trainer club in case of sale or renewal of the striker’s contract.

This Wednesday (25), the director of PSG, Leonardo, made it clear that selling Mbappé to Real Madrid is a business still considered distant by the leadership of the French club. He even needled the Spanish club, as well as Mbappé.

“If the player wants to leave, we will not stop him. He can leave, as long as it is on our terms. As he is now, it is unacceptable,” Leonardo said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca.

“Real Madrid have unacceptable behavior, even illegal, because they contacted the player before talking to us. They wanted us to refuse to show Kylian that they tried everything and then negotiate for real only next year.” .

The dilemma faced by PSG is that refusing any proposal by Mbappé probably means losing the player for free at the end of his contract in June 2022. Therefore, the French club’s commitment is still for a contract renewal until, less, 2025, with shirt 7 having the same contractual validity as Neymar.

The sale of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid follows with low probability. Paris Saint-Germain wants more than 200 million euros in the operation, in an amount that seems to impede the deal.