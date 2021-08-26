Queiroga announces start of third dose vaccination in the elderly and immunosuppressed

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on Tuesday 24 the start of vaccination of the third dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 in elderly people over 80 and immunosuppressed people from September 15th.

Vaccination must respect the interval of at least six months between the second and third doses. The booster will be made with Pfizer’s vaccine.

The Ministry of Health predicts that by that date, every population over 18 years of age will have received at least the first dose of immunizing agents. The minister also stated that the second dose is guaranteed for the entire population.

The decision came after a meeting with technicians from the Ministry of Health and representatives of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

Queiroga also announced the reduction of the application interval for the two doses of the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines from 12 to 8 weeks. This is the range given in the UK.

“We have a good amount of doses from Pfizer, from Astrezeneca we also have enough doses,” said the minister. However, Queiroga considered that the advance of doses of Astrazeneca depends on the arrival of inputs produced in China.

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram