Queiroga criticizes ‘vaccination demagoguery’ and says that ‘there will be no dose’ if states do not follow the federal government’s plan | Vaccine

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Wednesday (25) that it is necessary to defend the “sovereignty” of the National Immunization Program (PNI), and warned that states and municipalities should follow the guidelines of the folder to define which audiences that should be vaccinated at the current time of the Covid pandemic.

The two points of friction between the federal government and the states are the teen vaccination, which has already started in some capitals, although there is still no guidance from the PNI, and the target audience of the booster dose.

“If we decide that health professionals are not a priority (for the booster dose), it’s no use a vaccine demagoguery to say that it will apply,” said Queiroga.

“If each one wants to make their own regimen, it won’t work because we won’t be able to deliver those doses. And it’s no use reporting in the press that the ministry was late, that there was a lack of a dose, because if it’s different, there will be a lack of a dose. to Justice. The right to go to Justice is universal, it is constitutional, but the judge will not ensure a dose that does not exist” – Marcelo Queiroga

The minister did not mention any state, but recently the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, called the courts to demand delivery of doses. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, partially granted the request and ordered the federal government to guarantee the state vaccines for the second dose.

Controversy about the reinforcement’s target audience

The minister’s warning comes on the same day the federal government announced which will be the first publics that should receive the booster dose in the country:

seniors over 70 years old who completed the vaccination schedule more than six months ago

who completed the vaccination schedule more than six months ago people with low immunity (immunosuppressed) who took the second dose at least 28 days ago

The age group of the elderly determined by the federal government will not be followed by the government of São Paulo, which has announced that it will start the reinforcement on September 6 for seniors over 60 years old.

Adolescent vaccination dispute

Another controversy in the relationship between the federal government and the states is in relation to adolescents. At the end of July, the Ministry of Health decided that it would vaccinate adolescents aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 after the entire population aged 18 years and over received at least one dose of the immunizing agent.

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination in adolescents will take place as follows:

the target audience will be teenagers from 12 to 17 years old;

the first to be vaccinated will be adolescents with comorbidities; then, the others;

to start vaccination, however, states and municipalities need to finish vaccinating, with at least one dose, their entire adult population;