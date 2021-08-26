‘Rationing is not a hypothesis,’ says Minister of Mines and Energy

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, reiterated that, despite measures to encourage the reduction of electricity consumption, the government does not work with the hypothesis of rationing.

“I don’t work with a hypothesis of rationing and that has to be made clear. […] I understand this (reduction of consumption) as economic measures that should always be applied, regardless of the moment we are living in now”, he argued at a press conference this Wednesday (25).

The MME’s Electric Energy Secretary, Christiano Vieira da Silva, clarified that to characterize rationing, the program must provide for a cut in the supply of energy for those who do not meet the established goal.

“It’s not about that (rationing), at all. […] It’s showing what the federal government is doing to contribute. […] Some (public buildings) may reduce 10%, others 15%, others will achieve below 5% and will explain why they were unable to join, but there will be no cuts”, he commented.

In addition to the voluntary demand reduction offer program for large consumers and the decree with rules for lower energy consumption in public bodies, the minister also informed that the ministry intends to put into operation, by September 1st, a voluntary response program of the demand from regular consumers.

“We are finalizing technical-operational details to implement the program in September. From this consumption reduction, there will be an award for consumers who adhere and reduce consumption according to this established goal. Both residential, commercial and industrial consumers”, he explained, clarifying that there is still no definition of where the resource for such bonus will come from. He confirmed, however, that such a measure should not be through extraordinary credits in the Budget.

The director-general of the National Electric Energy Agency, André Pepitone, reinforced that the program is voluntary and the consumer who follows it can benefit in two ways. ”

“By reducing consumption, having a smaller bill. If you reduce according to the rules of the program, there is an (extra) reward”.

The federal government’s measures are an attempt to ease the worsening of the worst water crisis in the country in the last 91 years, since “the prospects for the future we have now, in terms of precipitation, are not good”.

tariff flag

Albuquerque also clarified that raising the tariff flag is not a punishment for consumers, but rather a reflection of the higher cost of generating energy in the country.

“We are experiencing exceptional conditions in the sense that our hydrology has been unfavorable, the cost of energy generation has increased and the banner reflects this higher cost. It is not a penalty”, he reinforced.

Also according to him, the collection under the tariff flag is not to finance any demand response program.

For Vieira, for example, “the banner is the chance that the consumer has to react: knowing that energy is more expensive and choosing to consume it or not”.