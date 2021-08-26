Raul’s imminent departure should make room for Léo Santos at Corinthians

Corinthians must accept the proposal of Bordeaux by Raul Gustavo and release the athlete this week.

With that, who should win space is another player trained in the base categories of Timão: Léo Santos.

At 22, the same age as Raul, Léo Santos has been training with the main cast at CT Joaquim Grava, waiting for an opportunity.

With Gil and João Victor consolidated in the starting lineup, the tendency is for Léo Santos to become the “immediate reserve” of the sector, a position currently occupied by Raul.

If they need new options, Corinthians will have to resort to athletes who are in the youth categories, as the club recently lent Bruno Méndez to Internacional and said goodbye to Jemerson without reaching a renewal agreement.

Danilo Avelar, who would be an alternative soon, will no longer defend Timon by decision of the board after the player is involved in a case of racial injury.

After spending more than two years recovering from three serious injuries, Léo Santos is ready to take the field again. He continues to do some specific work, such as strengthening, but nothing that prevents him from acting or limits any movement.

A little over two months ago, Léo Santos even asked to play a game for the Under-23 team to gain rhythm in the game. It went well and didn’t ‘go down’ anymore.

Despite still being very young, Léo Santos was promoted to Corinthians professionals in 2016, came to be a starter and has 38 games for Timão, with a goal scored. He also defended Fluminense on loan in 2019.

In the last edition of the Campeonato Paulista, the beque entered the field in the final minutes of matches against Ituano, Santos and Novorizontino.