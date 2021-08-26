Real Madrid doesn’t give up on Mbappé and prepares a R$1.2 billion offer to seduce PSG

O Real Madrid is studying making a second offer to try to convince the Paris Saint-Germain to let Kylian Mbappé leave before the market closes, sources told ESPN.

The merengue club made an initial proposal of 160 million euros (R$ 983.4 million) on Tuesday afternoon (24), which was immediately rejected by Parisians.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

On Wednesday morning (25), PSG’s sporting director confirmed that he considers the offer “not enough” and classified Real’s behavior as ”disrespectful”‘.

However, Leonardo himself has admitted they will open the door for Mbappé if the “conditions” they desire are met.

In this regard, on Tuesday, several sources told the ESPN that the Parisian team could be tempted to accept the French star’s departure if Madrid raises its offer to €200m ($1.2bn).

Leonardo insisted that they will ask for more than 180 million euros (plus variables) that they paid Monaco for its transfer in 2017. On the other hand, sources confirmed to the ESPN that the merengue board is considering making a second offer to convince Parisians.

Mbappé celebrates after scoring to PSG over Brest EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Real Madrid can wait until next season to sign the 22-year-old striker, but different sources have confirmed to ESPN who have already decided to go for their signing to show the player that the club is “determined and committed” to their signing.

Mbappé, like the ESPN has been reporting since the beginning of the season, has been Florentino Pérez’s main goal before Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid wanted to avoid a war with the PSG and so far has avoided making any kind of assessment of Leonardo’s statements.

The Madrid club sees Mbappé as an ideal football player to build Carlo Ancelotti’s ”new Madrid” and wants him to be the image of the team’s reformulation together with the new Santiago Bernabéu.

Since last Friday, Real Madrid sources have admitted a “moderate optimism” regarding Mbappé’s hiring options. To the ESPN found that some PSG players are already beginning to see with resignation the possibility of the Frenchman leaving the team before next Tuesday.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Madrid’s action plan has been in place for months and it was always known that the operation would extend into the last days of the market. The Madrid club has been preparing for a long time and this summer it raised around 80 million euros (R$492 million) from Raphael Varane’s sales to the Manchester United and from Martin Odegaard for the Arsenal.

Last summer Real didn’t make any signings and this season barely a euro has been spent on transfers since David Alaba arrived free of charge. In addition, he managed to keep important names after the departure of Sergio Ramos and Varane himself.