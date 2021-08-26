Real Madrid offers R$1 billion to PSG for Mbappé, says TV

Real Madrid raised the initial proposal sent to PSG and offered, in the last few hours, 170 million euros (just over R$ 1 billion, in today’s quotation) to the French club to have Mbappé. The information is from the Sky Sports broadcaster.

The information comes shortly after the Spanish newspaper Marca, stating that the president of the Paris team, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, will talk about the negotiation after the draw for the Champions League groups, which takes place this afternoon. UOL Esporte will monitor the event in real time.

The billionaire value is close to what the French team asks for. According to L’Équipe’, the attacker will be released if the Spaniards make a proposal at the mark of R$ 1.2 billion. Mbappé, by the way, refused a salary increase of R$ 154 million per year to renew with PSG.

In recent days, the director of the Parisian club, Leonardo, has shown dissatisfaction with Real Madrid’s conduct in negotiations involving the Frenchman.

“It’s unacceptable behavior, even illegal, because they contacted the player before talking to us. They wanted us to refuse to show Kylian that they tried everything and then negotiate for real only next year,” said the Brazilian, who at the time it did not confirm the value of the first Spanish proposal to RMC Sports.