Realme 8 5G arrives in Brazil as the cheapest 5G cell phone in the country

Realme made official this Tuesday (24) the arrival of the Realme 8 5G in the Brazilian market, completing the family of intermediate smartphones of the brand in the country. As the name suggests, its main differential is its 5G connectivity, compatible with current standards and with the high-speed version that should be available in the coming months.

The company also expanded its smart accessory portfolio with the debut of the new Realme Watch 2, as well as the unveiling of two new headphones — the Realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo — both with active noise cancellation (ANC) and promise of Long battery life.

Realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G cell phone in Brazil

About 4 months after its debut on the global market, the Realme 8 5G arrives in Brazil as another cheap alternative to 5G access, presenting the lowest price among the options available in the country. The device comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, same as the Galaxy A22 5G, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD cards of up to 1 TB of capacity.

The chip drawer is complete, which allows the use of two SIM chips and the memory card simultaneously, and there is expandable RAM memory technology. With it, up to 5GB of storage can be used as RAM, to allow more applications to remain open.

Realme 8 5G in Supersonic Blue (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Another highlight is precisely the support for 5G, which will have DSS compatibility, which uses 4G infrastructure to increase connection speeds and is already in use in Brazil, in addition to the sub-6 and mmWave bands, with its own network to be established coming soon to offer even higher transfer rates and, most importantly, reduce latency.

When it comes to design, the Realme 8 5G is very reminiscent of what has been seen in the rest of the Realme 8 family, with relatively thin edges around the screen, left-aligned hole to house the front camera, glossy plastic body and rectangular module with three rear cameras. Brazil will receive the device in the colors Supersonic Black (black) and Supersonic Blue (blue).

The screen features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. There is a 16 MP selfie camera, while the three-lens rear set features a main sensor 48 MP, a 2 MP macro and a depth calculation aid, also 2 MP.

Realme 8 5G in Supersonic Black (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

The device features a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging, built-in digital reader with the power button on the side, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, P2 connector for headphones and Android 11, running under the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

Realme claimed to have subjected the device to more than 320 durability tests, which prove the strength of the phone. According to the brand, some of them include 300,000 power button clicks, 500,000 fingerprint reader uses, 150,000 volume button clicks, 20,000 USB-C connector insertions, 10,000 P2 connector slots and tests cell phone in an environment with a temperature of 65 °C and humidity above 95%.

Other than that, the company celebrates its third year of life and highlighted some of the numbers achieved so far. According to the information, more than 100 million cell phones were sold, putting Realme in the top 5 of sales in 13 markets. Therefore, everything indicates that the manufacturer will continue investing heavily in Brazil, seeking to fill the void left by LG in our market.

Realme expands accessory lineup with Watch 2, Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo

The line of smart accessories also received three new features. The first of these is the Realme Watch 2 watch, originally announced in April. The device arrives as an update of the original model, with a 320 x 320 pixel LCD screen and brightness of up to 600 nits, an increase of 220 nits compared to its predecessor.

Realme Watch 2 (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

The battery has also grown, now with 305 mAh and promised autonomy of 12 days, and there are also 90 exercise modes, IP68 certification, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, more than 100 watch faces for customization and integration with other smart devices from tag with Realme Link.

Realme Buds Air 2 are the brand’s premium headphones, which bring 10mm drivers and promise of high sound quality. There is configurable ANC and transparency mode to allow external sound to pass through, plus ear snap detection for auto-play.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Image: Playback/Realme)

The accessory also has two dedicated microphones to cancel noise during calls, low latency mode for games (88 ms) and autonomy of up to 25 hours, accompanied by quick recharge that provides up to 2 hours of playback after 10 minutes in the socket.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo (Image: Playback/Realme)

Completing the news, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is a slightly more complete version of the Buds Air 2, with smaller shape capsules. The model shares all the features of the traditional version, but stands out for its IPX5 water splash resistance certification, in addition to fast charging that recovers up to 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge.

Price and availability

The Realme 8 5G and the new line of accessories are already available in Brazil, at the main retailers in the market. The cell phone arrives with a suggested price of R$ 2,299, while the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Buds Air 2 will be sold for R$ 599. Finally, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be sold for R$ 499.

Between this Tuesday (24) and next Saturday (28), the manufacturer will hold the Realme Fan Festival, as a celebration of the 100 million users it has conquered. Both launches and cell phones made available previously will be offered at the following promotional prices:

Realme C25: BRL 1,299 (4 GB/128 GB)

BRL 1,299 (4 GB/128 GB) Realm 7: BRL 1,699 (8 GB/128 GB)

BRL 1,699 (8 GB/128 GB) Realme 7 Pro: BRL 1,999 (8 GB/128 GB)

BRL 1,999 (8 GB/128 GB) Realme 8 Pro: R$ 2,199 (8 GB/128 GB)

R$ 2,199 (8 GB/128 GB) Realme 8 5G: BRL 1,699 (8 GB/128 GB)

BRL 1,699 (8 GB/128 GB) Realme Watch 2: BRL 499

BRL 499 Realme Buds Air 2: BRL 499

BRL 499 Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: BRL 399

Realme 8 5G: technical sheet

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 600 nits maximum brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimension 700

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.1)

Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 185 grams

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Extras: 5G, NFC, P2 jack for headphones, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Available colors: blue and black

Operating system: Android 11, under Realme UI 2.0

Realme Watch 2: data sheet

Screen: 1.4 inch color TFT LCD, resolution 320 x 320 pixels, brightness 600 nits

Dimensions: 257.6 x 35.7 x 12.2 mm

Weight: 38 grams

Battery: 305 mAh with autonomy of up to 12 days

Extras: 100+ watch faces, 90 exercise modes, Bluetooth 5.0, IP68, SpO2, heart rate, Smart AIoT Control

Realme Buds Air 2: data sheet

Driver Size: 10mm

Frequency response: from 20 Hz to 20 kHz

Autonomy (with ANC): up to 4 hours + 22.5 hours provided by the case

Autonomy (without ANC): Up to 5 hours + 25 hours provided by the case

Extras: ANC, low latency mode (88 ms), Google Fast Pair, custom app

Available colors: black

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: technical data

Driver Size: 10mm

Frequency response: from 20 Hz to 20 kHz

Autonomy (with ANC): up to 5 hours + 20 hours provided by the case

Autonomy (without ANC): up to 7 hours + 28 hours provided by the case

Extras: ANC, IPX5 certified, low latency mode (88 ms), Google Fast Pair, customization app

Available colors: black

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Bluetooth Version: 5.2