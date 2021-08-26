realme lana watch 2 and Buds Air 2 and 2 Neo headphones in Brazil; check the prices

In an event held this Tuesday (24th) afternoon, realme presented its new accessories in Brazil – in addition to the realme 8 5G cell phone. Altogether, there are three products that reach the national market: the Watch 2 smart watch and the Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo headphones. They have a series of specifications to please users, as well as discounted prices in the first days of availability. TudoCelular followed the news and tells you all the details.

really Watch 2

The Chinese brand’s new smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.4-inch IPS LCD color screen, with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a maximum brightness that can reach up to 600 nits. The user can even customize the watch with special dials. The wearable has a weight of 38 grams and provides protection against water and dust through IP68 certification. It also has a single button on the right side, by which you can control the device. Among the main features are the 90 built-in sport modes, so you can accurately monitor any activity you can perform. The wearable even has constant monitoring of heart rate, sleep and blood oxygenation (SpO2). To complete, there is the 315 mAh battery, with a suggested autonomy that can reach 12 days.

Really Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 is a product that stands out for its noise cancellation of up to 25dB. The headphones are truly wireless (TWS), in-ear format, and feature a body-mounted earpiece, which is touch-sensitive at the tip, for specific commands. They feature sweat resistance through IPX5 certification, as well as a 10mm driver that promises high sonic fidelity and bass boost. Another important point is the 25-hour playback battery.

Really Buds Air 2 Neo

The real Buds Air 2 Neo headphones contain some differences from the above model. They have a capsule layout and don’t have the shank the other delivers, which makes them look a lot like Buds Q. Another novelty is the Transparency Mode, to talk to anyone without having to take off the headphones – similar to the Surround Sound of Samsung models. It also allows for a total playback duration of 28 hours. Similarities to the other version include the presence of the 10mm hi-fi driver with bass boost and IPX5 certification against sweat.





Prices and availability