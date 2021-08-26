Red flag rate on level 2 electricity bill could double next week | Economy



Federal government wants to insure electricity bill readjustments – Imagem Internet

Published 08/25/2021 5:29 PM

New internal government calculations point to the need for an increase in the level 2 red flag of electricity bills, from the current R$ 9.49 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed, to something between R$ 15 and R$ 20 , according to what was found by Estadão/Broadcast. There is still a limit scenario of up to R$25, but it is unlikely that it will be adopted.

On Friday, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) should define which flag will apply to the bills for the month of September. As there is no sign of improvement in supply conditions and given the critical situation of the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, the expectation is that the level 2 red flag will be maintained until the end of the year.

In June, the agency opened a public consultation to decide whether to keep the extra fee at R$9.49 or increase the amount to R$11.50. These values, however, were proposed by Aneel before the actions adopted by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), a group chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and created through Provisional Measure 1055.

Since the committee was created, the government has taken several actions to try to avoid blackouts or even the need for energy rationing. The William Arjona thermoelectric plant, in Mato Grosso do Sul, for example, has a variable cost of over R$ 2,400 per megawatt-hour (MWh), and energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay, for example, cost more of R$ 2 thousand per megawatt-hour (MWh). Every day, Brazil imports 2,000 megawatts from neighboring countries.

Expenses with more expensive thermal plants are paid by distributors practically in cash, and the transfer to the consumer can be done in two ways: either through the brands or in the annual adjustment. Aneel forecasts that Conta Bandeiras will close the year with a deficit of R$ 8 billion. The emergency measures already adopted should increase the gap between R$2.4 billion and R$4.3 billion. Companies complain that their cash is at the limit and there is no way to maintain such high values ​​for so long.

options

As found by Estadão/Broadcast, the government works with several scenarios. One is to raise red flag 2 to cover the entire deficit between September and December. This would require an extra amount of up to R$25, but that would be withdrawn from the accounts in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to run for re-election.

Another is to cover the gap until April, in a lighter way, approving two values ​​for the flag: one, higher, to be in effect between September and December, and another, lower, to be applied between January and April. Finally, another possibility is to increase the brand to an intermediate and single value, valid between September and April, of around R$15.

In theory, the decision on the readjustment of the tariff flag would be up to Aneel alone, but the regulatory body wants to have the approval of the MME to adopt such an unpopular measure – in this case, by Creg and by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE).