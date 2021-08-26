Renato Gaúcho responds to Jorge Jesus’ controversial statement

At the time when Jorge Jesus commanded the Flamengo, there was an exchange of barbs between him and Renato Gaúcho, who now heads Rubro-Negro and heard, last Tuesday, the Benfica coach say that Portaluppi will “never” repeat his story at the Rio club, in an interview with “SBT “.

And the answer came this Wednesday night, right after Flamengo thrashed Grêmio 4-0, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Porto Alegre. The red-black coach chose not to feed the controversy (watch above):

– He (Jesus) made history. He won titles with the Flamengo group. Congratulations. I know my ability. I know I’m going to make history at Flamengo too. I was hired to work with the group and conquer. The answer I have to give is working with my group. Searching for titles. That is our goal – said Renato, when asked about Jorge Jesus, multi-champion for the club in a year of trajectory.

Renato Gaúcho during the game against Grêmio, this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Undeniably, despite Portaluppi’s caution, O Flamengo sent a place to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Wednesday return game will be held on September 15, at Maracanã.

Rubro-Negro’s next match will be for the Brazilian, against Santos, this Saturday, at 7pm, in Vila Belmiro, and for the 18th round (check the table on here).