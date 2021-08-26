Renato Maurício Prado: I would say that Felipão took the second 7 to 1 yesterday – 08/26/2021

With Flamengo at a numerical disadvantage after Isla was sent off at the end of the first half, Grêmio failed to take advantage and coach Luiz Felipe Scolari saw his team thrashed at home by 4-0, having one more during almost the entire second. step, until Vanderson also took the red card in stoppage time.

In your participation in the program UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado states that there was a tactical dominance of Renato Gaúcho in Felipão, who lived a second 7-1 when he couldn’t get his team on the field with the substitutions he promoted when he was already behind on the scoreboard. With the result and the current Grêmio moment, the journalist already sees Flamengo classified for the semifinal.

“He’s qualified, he’s already a semifinalist in the Copa do Brasil. There’s no chance of this Grêmio, especially this Grêmio that’s been stumbling, that Felipão is still looking for solutions. By the way, Renato swallowed Felipão tactically, swallowed it,” he says Renato

“He found a solution to play with one less and Felipão was absurdly incapable of finding the antidote, that is, for him, Felipão, to say ‘wait, Flamengo is back different, what do I have to do here?’ No, Felipão only started throwing attackers and the team was completely lost, Felipão was very bad yesterday, I would say Felipão took the second 7-1 yesterday,” he adds.

The journalist highlights the merits of Renato Gaúcho in the way he managed to get Flamengo’s team back from the break when the players had left the field nervous, including a discussion between Gustavo Henrique and Willian Arão, as well as pointing out that defensive midfielder Thiago Maia came in a lot well in the team and may even get Diego’s place among the holders.

“The atmosphere must have been very hot in the dressing room, it must have started with discussion, with all that, and Renato had the merit of not only tactically arranging the team, but calming tempers, and Flamengo played the second half with the willingness of someone who he is playing in a World Cup final, the players’ delivery was impressive, what Michael ran, what Michael scored, and on top of that he still goes there and scores the goal,” says Renato.

“The entry of Thiago Maia was also fundamental for this story, I think Diego lost his starting position at Flamengo. I think that from now on, Thiago Maia will be the starting lineup and will dispute position there with Andreas Pereira, who has not yet he debuted, but he is also a player who bets a lot, but Thiago Maia played a game yesterday, he managed to give security to the defense playing as a defensive midfielder and participate in the attacks,” he concludes.