Rift Apart could have been made on PS3, says Traveller’s Tales founder • Eurogamer.pt

Jon Burton, founder of Traveller’s Tales in 1989 and who retired in 2019, said that one of the main facets of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, rifts, could have been made on PS3.

In a new video on his channel, Burton even goes so far as to accuse Insomniac Games of deceiving people by claiming that this mechanic and traveling through portals is only possible thanks to the PlayStation 5 SSD.

As he says, “the way Rift’s gameplay was presented before the release was very misleading” and that Insomniac actually showed “amazing sequences with Ratchet jumping between different worlds all chained together in spectacular action scenes” that actually ended up with turn out to be cutscenes or “very short sections of very limited gameplay”.

Burton says the rifts could have been done on PS4 and goes so far as to say that a PS3 would be able to create the same effect, highlighting in particular Pocket Dimensions, small areas with limited scenery, describes the programmer.

“They may be using all sorts of SSD tricks to achieve this, but since it’s just a Rift and it always goes to the same area, this could easily be achieved on older hardware.”

“Pocket Dimensions are basic graphics and actually seem to use many of the same generic objects as boxes that would already be available in generic memory.”

Burton says the trick is to use a lot of basic geometry common to the various locations, with limited gameplay in short scenes, to achieve a dynamic, frantic movement effect when in fact it’s all very constrained.

As he says, the PS5’s SSD may actually be being used to “do everything right”, but he doesn’t admit that they say that only the PS5 could run the game as it is presented.