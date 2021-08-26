RMP: “Diego’s time as a Flamengo holder is over” – 08/26/2021

In an inspired night, Flamengo thrashed Grêmio 4-0 this Wednesday (25), in Porto Alegre, and has its hands on the spot for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Despite the result and the great advantage obtained, not everything was perfect for Gávea’s team.

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Vinícius Mesquita, Renato Maurício Prado, Marluci Martins and José Trajano – some negative aspects were pointed out in Flamengo, in Renato’s view.

“After what was seen today [ontem], especially in the second half, I think Diego’s time as a Flamengo starter is over. He had a very bad first half. He took a yellow card and had to be substituted, as he could receive a second. I was being dodged all the time. Thiago Maia entered and did very well. And now there is Andreas Pereira, who I thought would come in at the very end, but Renato Gaúcho thought it was better not to launch him in this game”, commented Renato.

For the columnist, the midfielder no longer has the ideal conditions to act as a defensive midfielder. “Diego is captain, but he’s going to end up hurting a stool. He was back in the starting lineup with that bizarre invention by Rogério Ceni of pulling back Arão and putting Diego as the first wheel. He wanted to play Pep Guardiola and, at the same time, winning the squad, because he knew that Diego was one of the leaders. He gained Diego’s confidence, although he didn’t win the sympathy of the whole group. Diego can’t play at the wheel anymore. marker”, he analyzed.

For Renato, the player has enough qualities to be very useful to the team and fill an important gap. “He gives himself up and makes an effort, it’s super commendable his delivery, but it’s not possible anymore. I think that, from now on, Diego becomes an option for the second half. He can even be Arrascaeta’s replacement, because he is an original shipowner. At the wheel, I don’t think it fits anymore,” he observed.

Expelled in the first half of the duel against Grêmio, Isla also deserves to go to the bench, in Renato’s opinion. “Matheuzinho is far from being a brilliant full-back, but he can’t play for Isla anymore. Stupid player can’t play. What Isla did was stupid. There’s no other word to say. He can’t, at the end of the first half, with a yellow card, in a play where Alisson ran to the front, grabbing the guy like he did. I would stop Isla and Diego from now on,” he added.