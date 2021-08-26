RMP: “Renato Gaúcho swallowed Felipão tactically” – 08/26/2021

Flamengo left its classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil well underway. This Wednesday (25), the rubro-negro team thrashed Grêmio 4-0 in Porto Alegre, even playing with one less during the entire second half. The four goals of the team from Gávea, incidentally, came out in the final stage.

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Vinícius Mesquita, Renato Maurício Prado, Marluci Martins and José Trajano – the commentators analyzed the Flamengo rout and praised the decisions taken by coach Renato Gaúcho, who got the better of his reunion with Grêmio.

“Today, Felipão showed a cruel incompetence for his career. He was tying and with one more player, having made a better first half than Flamengo, he was unable to arm Grêmio to take advantage of this advantage and continue to crush Flamengo . Renato moved well, but in 45 minutes he didn’t find a solution to neutralize Fla’s counterattack and optimize his attack? Renato Gaucho swallowed Felipão tactically. It’s a feat of those to be remembered for a long time,” he said. Renato

For Marluci, the red-black presentation in Porto Alegre accredits the team as a strong candidate for the title. “I think the champion painted today [ontem]. I am very impressed with the strength and determination of this Flamengo team. I was impressed by this desire to win, this overcoming that the team showed in the second half”, she commented.

With Isla’s expulsion in the first half, Renato thought Flamengo would be more concerned about defending themselves. That’s not what happened. “Renato Gaúcho took Diego out and put Thiago Maia in a well-done substitution. On the other hand, he took Arrascaeta and put Matheuzinho. I said: ‘I went crazy.’ With one less, it was better than Grêmio all the time”, the columnist was surprised.

Marluci highlighted the ability of the Gávea team to draw strength from a time of adversity. “It was a result built exclusively on the 45 minutes of the second stage. The first half was another game, when I believe it was Grêmio’s best performance under Felipão’s command,” he said.

For Renato, Flamengo’s coach had merit when he moved the team back from the break. “Grémio had a beautiful first half, surprising Flamengo by taking the initiative in the match. Everyone thought it would be the other way around, with Grêmio closed trying to get a deep ball. Renato surprised Flamengo at the beginning of the second half. Flamengo left for the match. Up. Until I scored 1-0, I had created some scoring opportunities,” he commented.

Trajano considers that Flamengo’s rout goes down in history. “This 4-0 victory goes to the list of most unbelievable games in Brazilian football in recent times. According to the scoreboard, a team with ten in the opponent’s field, beautiful goals, constructed, and scored by players who are not always the ones who do. “, highlighted.

Renato agrees. “It’s a game to go down in history. Flamengo may not even win the Copa do Brasil, but do what they did, inside the opponent’s stadium, with one less player and in an overwhelming way… Flamengo still wasted for minus three attacks. He arrived inside the area touching the ball and without Arrascaeta”, he added.