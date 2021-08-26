Rodrigo Lombardi kisses Gil do Vigor during ‘The Masked Singer BR’ recordings

Actor Rodrigo Lombardi posted a photo kissing Gil do Vigor’s cheek, who will be the next guest judge on the show ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Gil of Vigor (30) got a kiss on the cheek of Rodrigo Lombardi (44)!

The economist, who participated in the BBB21, will be the next juror of the The Masked Singer Brazil, next Tuesday, 31.

On his Instagram profile, the actor shared the record last Wednesday, 25, during the recording of the next episode of the show, led by Ivete Sangalo (49). He celebrated the meeting with the Pernambuco man and even reminded fans about the re-exhibition of secret truths at TV Globo.

“On the next show this amazing guy will be with us!!!!! @gildovigor te amooooooo!!!!!”, started writing.

“And then there’s Raj Grey! I want everyone with me on Tuesdays in a double dose”, said the publication’s caption.

“I love you”, said Gil in the comments of the post. “I love the 2!!”, declared Thai Araujo (42). “I wasn’t prepared for a picture like that”, joked a follower. “This Gil is lucky”, highlighted another.

Edward Sterbitch (34), judge at The Masked alongside Lombardi, Taís Araújo and Simone Mendes (37), also posted a click with Gil on the web and stated: “I’m in love”.

Gil do Vigor sends a message to William Bonner live

Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, participated in the group Child Hope at the National Newspaper last Monday night, 23, and sent a message to William Bonner (57). “It’s been a dream. I can’t present anything [agora], because I’m going to die live, right? And we want joy. But it’s a dream, because I’m in love with the program, especially talking about education”, he said. As a result, the doctoral student in Economics fired: “William, I love you.”

Check out:





