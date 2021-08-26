Roger Flores goesssips without proof about Flamengo and gets scolded by Globo

The former Globo player and commentator, Roger Flores, was scolded by the network after saying ‘out of feeling’ that Flamengo’s board would have ordered Renato Gaúcho not to call forward Pedro for the game against Ceará last Sunday (22).

According to ‘Notícia da TV’, upon seeing Pedro on the bench, Roger shot the ‘achometro’ and without evidence that there was “an order from above” so that Renato would not put him on the field.

Later, Renato denied Roger during a press conference: “I think it’s even funny. Roger was a great player, he’s a great commentator, I have great admiration for him, but his feeling this time went totally wrong… Mind it!”, he said.

Roger’s speech generated a negative repercussion among the fans on social networks. Fearing a lawsuit from Flamengo or a request for retraction, Globo asked that Roger not speak again without proof or without reliable information to back up the claim. The station also told him to consider what he says on the air.