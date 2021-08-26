Roger Guedes must be announced by Corinthians on the anniversary of Palmeiras

The final of the Campeonato Paulista was in its final moments, in the second half, when Corinthians announced the hiring of Sylvinho.

Inevitably, the media, especially those from São Paulo, could not pay exclusive attention to the São Paulo title.

As an intruder at that time, Corinthians ensured its space in the media and moved its fans on social networks with a subject foreign to the decision of the State in which he was outside.

The action, obviously, was not by chance, but planned by the communication department at alvinegro.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Once again, Corinthians must use their media strength as a strategy to somehow overshadow a rival.

THE Sports Gazette found that everything is going for Roger Guedes to be officially announced by Timão this Thursday morning, precisely on the birthday of archrival Palmeiras.

Internally, there is no doubt that the subject will focus on itself on news sites, sports debates and social networks.

At the club, however, no one talks openly about the “coincidence”.

On Tuesday, Shandong Luneng confirmed the termination of the contract with the 24-year-old striker. This Wednesday, it was the athlete’s turn to say goodbye to the Chinese. The way was clear and the day was set aside for meetings and final arrangements with Corinthians, which should formalize an agreement by the end of 2024.

Leave your comment