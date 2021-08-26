Rogério Caboclo receives a new report of sexual harassment by a former CBF employee

The number of complaints of sexual and moral harassment against the removed president of the CBF Rogério Caboclo reached three. The last indictment was filed with the Confederation on Thursday and also reports abusive behavior by the leader. Caboclo’s defense, however, claims that this is part of a coup attempt by Marco Polo Del Nero, alleging that he offered a R$1 million bribe to a former employee to accuse Caboclo.

According to the UOL portal, the victim claims to have suffered sexual and moral abuse by Caboclo even before his arrival as president of the CBF. The former employee also reported that the manager forced his hand between his legs “trying to get inside his panties”, during a meeting at the executive’s home.

The former employee also claims that Caboclo sent messages and made inappropriate calls at dawn. In the complaint, she mentioned contacts, including in June this year, when the leader was already removed from the presidency of the CBF due to the first accusation filed in the Confederation.

The defense of Rogério Caboclo, however, again accused former CBF president Marco Polo Del Nero of plotting a coup in the entity. This time, Caboclo uses two audios to say that they offered bribes to one of the three former employees who accused him.

In the audios, a former CBF employee speaks with one of the victims and her mother. According to UOL, he questions the two about “how are the negotiations with Marco Polo going.”

– A CBF director has already been taken out and the position is open for her. To go back, who would be the first woman to come back and work at CBF on the board. That’s what they offered. And CBF offered her lawyer R$ 1 million – said the mother, talking about an alleged offer from a group linked to Del Nero within the CBF.

