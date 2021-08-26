Rolling Stones honors drummer Charlie Watts – Culture

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The three remaining members of the Rolling Stones paid tribute to the drummer of their legendary rock band, Charlie Watts, who died this Tuesday, 24, at 80 years old.

Charlie Watts’ death was announced by his agent, generating numerous messages of condolence from music stars around the world.

At first, the band members remained silent. But this Wednesday, the guitarist Ronnie Wood, 74, posted a picture of himself with Charlie Watts on Twitter. He expressed his love for the musician and recalled that he was born under the sign of Gemini, like his friend. “I’ll miss you so much. You’re the best,” he said.

I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best❤️☀️ pic.twitter.com/aMYTGWikxB — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 25, 2021

The singer Mick Jagger, 78, published a photo of Charlie Watts smiling sitting in front of the drums while Keith Richards, 77, released a photo of the instrument on stage, with a poster that said “closed”.

the british stars Elton John and Paul McCartney also honored the legendary drummer. In a video, McCartney said his death is a “blow” for the Rolling Stones because “Charlie was a rock”.

Recently, Watts had announced that he would miss the Rolling Stones tour resumption of the United States next month after undergoing a medical operation, without further details.

In the statement released on Tuesday, his agent, Bernard Doherty, announced that the drummer “died peacefully in a London hospital early in the morning, surrounded by his family”.

Watts, who turned 80 in June, has been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963.

The Rolling Stones in numbers

Charlie Watts, drummer of Rolling Stones who died on Tuesday, 24, joined the band in 1963, a year after the three blues-loving friends created the most important group in rock history in an apartment in London.

Check out your story at five key moments:

A plain apartment in West London, cigarettes, two mattresses on the floor, fungus growing among dirty dishes (…) It was at 102 Edith Grove, between Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters vinyls and dirty socks that the Stones saw the light in 1962.

Located in the now upscale Chelsea neighborhood, the apartment was rebuilt for a temporary exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery in 2016.

Although Mick Jagger quickly became the visible leader of the group, at least 13 musicians passed through the Stones.

The story begins with three boys from the neighborhood: Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones. they soon join the Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts, a jazz drummer who was loved by everyone in the band and who was eventually persuaded to play with them. Ian Stewart, the pianist considered “very serious” by manager Andy Oldham, was removed from the stage in 1963, but continued to play on tours. jones was kicked out of the band in 1969. Shortly thereafter, he drowned in his swimming pool at the age of 27. it was replaced by Mick Taylor and, in 1974, Ronnie Wood took over the guitar.

After Charlie Watts’ death, only Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood remain from the current Stones quartet, as Bill Wyman left the group in 1993, tired of the hustle.

The Stones first took the stage on July 12, 1962, amid a musical transformation in the pubs of West London, where rock came to supplant jazz.

Fifty-nine years later, the Stones are one of the oldest rock groups still in business, most focused on their lucrative touring – adding up to $117 million in 2018 earnings, according to forbes – than in studio work.

Since their first album in 1964, the Stones have released 23 studio albums (25 in the United States), and their cumulative sales are estimated at over 200 million dollars worldwide.

Your last original album was The Bigger Bang in 2005; your most recent, Blue and Lonesome, from 2016, brings covers of blues tracks.

A fleshy mouth and a red tongue: its logo, one of the most famous in the history of music, was requested from a London design student, John Pasche, for the group’s European tour in 1970. Pasche charged £50, the equivalent of $8 today.

The design appeared on the inside cover of the album sticky fingers from 1970, whose cover, Jagger’s Crotch, was designed by Andy Warhol.

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum purchased the original in 2008 for 50,000 libas (about $68,000).