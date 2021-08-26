Ron Jeremy is indicted for over 30 sexual assaults







Photo: Instagram/Ron Jeremy / Modern Popcorn

Actor Ron Jeremy, legend of American adult movies, has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims, dating back more than two decades.

Now 67, he will face trial on 12 counts of forced rape, seven counts of forced oral copulation, six counts of restraint sexual assault, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of unconscious or sleeping person sexual penetration and accounting for a lewd act in a child under 14 or 15 years old, in addition to sodomy with the use of force and aggression with intent to rape, according to the prosecution.

Arrested since the first allegations began in June 2020 for failing to pay a $6.6 million bail, Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is expected to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pre-trial conference.

The actor, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, started making adult films in the 1970s and has appeared in famous adult films such as “Delicious” (1981), “Object of Desire” (1983), “Deep Throat II” ( 1987), “John Bobbit – Uncut” (1994) and the adult version of “Dracula” (1994). His last video for adults is from 2018.

He was well known enough to win several documentaries about his career and appear in mainstream films. Most of the time, his participation was limited to figurations. He even surpassed Stan Lee in this regard, being seen for a few seconds in cult films and even in big hits, such as “School Scream” (2011), with Josh Hutcherson, “Adrenaline 2” (2009), with Jason Statham, “Todo Powerful” (2003), with Jim Carrey, “Detroit, the City of Rock” (1999), with the band Kiss, “Studio 54” (1998), with Salma Hayek, “Tromeo & Juliet” (1996), written by James Gunn, “Maximum Spin” (1994), with Charlie Sheen, “Partners in Crime” (1993), with Eric Stoltz, and, believe it or not, “The Godfather III” (1990)!