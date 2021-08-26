Salvador: See how will be the vaccination schedule against covid this Thursday (26)

Salvador continues this Thursday (26) with the vaccination campaign against covid-19 with the same audiences served since the beginning of the week. Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, who have some type of comorbidity or permanent disability, and who reside in the capital of Bahia can get vaccinated. Vaccination for this public takes place from 8am to 2pm.

In addition, the recap of the first dose continues for people aged 18 years and over, with vaccination between 8 am and 12 pm. The application will also be carried out for pregnant and postpartum women, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, with names on the SMS website at www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

There will still be application of second doses of Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac, but for this audience the opening hours will be longer from 8am to 4pm.

There is also the option of City Halls in the city, which continue to make vaccine doses available to people who do not have a name on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), but who reside in Salvador. To have access, you must be over 18 years old and schedule on the website horamarcada.salvador.ba.gov.br, show up at the agreed place with a copy of the updated proof of residence in the name of the SUS cardholder or parents, in addition to a ID document with photo.

Check out this Thursday’s vaccination points (26)

PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN

Obeying the new recommendation of the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can seek immunization points. To have access to the immunizing agent, you must be 12 years old or older, have your name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

VACCINATION POINTS FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN: 8 am to 12 pm

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (EXCLUSIVE).

1st DOSE

ADOLESCENTS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE

8am to 2pm

Drive-thru: 5th Health Center (Barris).

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Plataforma, Institute of Neurological Organization of Bahia (ION) Bahia and Association of Friends of Autists of Bahia (AMA).

ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUM AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITHOUT REGISTRATION ON THE SMS WEBSITE

If the adolescent does not have a record on the SMS website to be able to be vaccinated, before traveling to the immunization point, it is mandatory to take reports or medical exams that prove the adolescent’s comorbidity and/or permanent disability, in addition to being a resident from Salvador. At the site, there will be a doctor to perform the registration on the SMS website, in accordance with the indications of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

8am to 2pm

Fixed points: Apae (Pituba) and Care Center for Children with Cerebral Palsy (NACPC).

PEOPLE AGE OF 18 YEARS OR OLDER – 8am to 12pm

Before going to the immunization point, all the people who make up the priority groups qualified for vaccination, as well as citizens aged 18 or over, must obligatorily check the municipal health department’s website if the name is already authorized to receive the immunizing agent.

Drive-thru: Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Fixed points: USF Santa Luzia, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Imbuí, USF Pirajá and USF Cajazeiras V.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine booster date scheduled for September 1st can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Magalhães Neto Avenue) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vista Alegre, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Tomorrow, all people who have the booster date for the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine scheduled for until August 26 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Barradão (Canabrava), Shopping Bela Vista, Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina and FBDC Brotas.

Fixed points: FBDC Brotas, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Curralinho, Barradão (Canabrava) and USF Tubarão.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 1 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma (Jardim Nova Esperança), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), CSU Pernambués and USF Federation.