Santa Cruz gets 93.7% chance of relegation after draw with Jacuipense | Holy Cross

The 1-1 draw with Jacuipense reduced Santa Cruz’s chances in the fight against takedowns for Serie D. According to the specialized website Chance de Gol, the tricolor from Pernambuco has a 93.7% chance of being relegated. Roberto Fernandes’ team ends up in Group A with 8 points, six points ahead of Altos, the first team out of Z-2 with 14.

The tricolor has one of the worst campaigns in the history of the third division. Completed a streak of 10 games without a win before achieving the only 2-0 victory over Floresta.

Despite the imminent threat of a fall, Santa is in the best moment of the competition. There are three games without defeat, with one win and two draws. Fernandes used social media to ask the fans to continue supporting the team.

“Tricolor fans, we’re going to keep fighting. We paid at this moment for the bad start to the competition, but the team has been reacting. There are three undefeated games, one win and two draws, two games away from home. We know it’s not much, but it shows that we’re fighting .”

After the draw with Jacuipense, Fernandes was emphatic when he said that he doesn’t have math to try to save Santa from the fall. He prefers to think about “game by game” and focus on the challenge against Volta Redonda, next Monday, at Arruda.

The coach will try to assert his field command to return to winning at home.