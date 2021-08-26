Santander opens applications for trainee program; salary is BRL 6.7 thousand

SÃO PAULO – Santander Brasil (SANB11) has open enrollment for its trainee program, which starts in January 2022. The salary is R$ 6.7 thousand.

According to the bank, there are more than 100 vacancies to work in São Paulo (SP) and new talents from all over Brazil can apply, graduated between December 2019 and December 2021. There is no restriction on courses or universities.

Lasting 11 months, the program consists of three rotations within the bank’s areas. Trainees will be accompanied by executives from the organization, who will act as mentors.

The selection process consists of five steps. After registration, which can be made online, on the company’s website, until September 2, there will be a assessment online.

Subsequently, the candidate participates in a group dynamic and interviews with HR, in order, in November, to participate in a panel with managers. The final interview with the person responsible for the chosen area also takes place in November, before admission in December of this year.

Among the benefits are food, meal and transportation vouchers, medical and dental assistance, private pension, as well as a share in the company’s profits.

According to Santander, upon completion of the program, the trainees who present the best performances will participate in an exchange program at one of the bank’s units in Latin America.

