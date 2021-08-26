Santander opens trainee positions with a salary of R$6,700

Banco Santander opened enrollment this Wednesday (25) for its 2022 trainee program. In all, there will be more than 100 vacancies for newly graduated professionals from all over Brazil and from any course.

To apply, you must have a degree between December 2019 and December 2021 as well as availability for business travel. The company also relaxed the English level requirement to facilitate the selection process, taking into account the need for each vacancy.