Santander opens trainee positions with a salary of R$6,700

Banco Santander opened enrollment this Wednesday (25) for its 2022 trainee program. In all, there will be more than 100 vacancies for newly graduated professionals from all over Brazil and from any course.
To apply, you must have a degree between December 2019 and December 2021 as well as availability for business travel. The company also relaxed the English level requirement to facilitate the selection process, taking into account the need for each vacancy.
The process will have different stages, with online tests, group dynamics, interviews with HR and managers and a final interview with a vice president of the area chosen by the candidate.
The start of the program is scheduled for January 2022, with admission taking place in December of this year. Trainees receive a salary of R$6,700 and various benefits. Among them: food vouchers, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, Gympass, private pension, daycare assistance and profit sharing.
It is also worth noting that the best-evaluated candidates, over the 11-month duration of the program, will have the opportunity to do an exchange program at one of Santander’s units in Latin America.
In addition to training at Academia Santander, trainees will have three rotations within the bank’s areas and will be accompanied by executives who will act as mentors.
Registration is open until September 2nd and those interested can register through the Cia de Talentos website.