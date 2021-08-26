Santos and WTorre move towards construction of “Nova Vila Belmiro”

Santos met with WTorre and took another step towards the construction of a future arena for the club with a capacity for 30,000 fans. The meeting served to renew a memorandum of understanding to continue the conversations related to the architectural project and the financial issues surrounding the new stadium. Behind the scenes, he was named “Nova Vila Belmiro”.

According to Santos, the adjustment of project costs was discussed due to the increase in raw materials such as steel, and the relocation of the administrative part of the club.

The meeting was attended by President Andres Rueda, Vice President José Carlos Oliveira, and members of the Management Committee Dagoberto Oliva Rafael Leal and Vitor Sion. Also present were Luis Davantel, CFO of WTorre SA, Claudio Macedo, CEO of WTorre Entertainment, and Luiz Otávio do Amaral Alves, Director of New Projects and Business at the company.

“We understand the fan’s anxiety, but the new arena is a project that will impact the club’s reality for many decades to come, so we can’t be in a hurry. Since January, we have been able to advance in many important points, and this gives me the certainty that Nova Vila Belmiro will come out of the paper. WTorre is the right company to be by our side in this endeavor”, said Andres Rueda, president of the club.

“The renewal of the memorandum reinforces our commitment to seeking the best business model for all parties involved in the project: the club, WTorre and the Santos fan. Great strides have been made, and we are committed to delivering a project that matches the grandeur of Santos,” added Luis Davantel, CFO of WTorre SA