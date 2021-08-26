Santos: Emiliano Velázquez is expected in Vila Belmiro to sign with Peixe until Friday (27) | ball market

O saints is close to announcing Emiliano Velázquez as the new addition for the season. According to information revealed by the Gazeta Esportiva website, the defender is expected in Vila Belmiro until Friday (27) to sign with the club. The Uruguayan has played for Danubio, Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, Sporting de Braga and Rayo Vallecano.

Also as disclosed by the media, the 27-year-old must sign with the Fish until December 2022, with option to renew. After undergoing a battery of medical examinations, the athlete is free to sign an agreement with Alvinegro Praiano.









Before traveling to Brazil, Emiliano Velázquez settles pending details in Uruguay. According to Gazeta Esportiva, the team from São Paulo expects to confirm the hiring of fans by the weekend.

It is worth noting that the Santos has already closed the signings of Matías Lacava, Augusto Galván, Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli, in addition to goalkeeper Jandrei. The Vila Belmiro team also expressed interest in the Argentine Nico Gaitan, formerly Boca Juniors and Benfica.