Santos midfielder with a R$ 616 million fine impresses Shakhtar and Rueda keeps an eye out behind the scenes

Santos once again wavered and lost to the Athletic-PR, for the first game of the Copa do Brasil. Fernando Diniz's team still commits some defensive failures and this has worried the fans a lot. The attack without Marinho also suffers a lot and Peixão finds it very difficult to break through the opponent's block.









With every stumble in the season, Diniz’s work is even more questionable. On the other hand, the Santos leadership maintains support for the commander and there is no movement at this time for a change of technician or something along those lines. With the arrival of reinforcements, the tendency is for the team to improve as a whole.

Who is starting to get quoted to be traded is the midfielder Gabriel Pirani. the journalist Lucas Costa echoed the information that would have been passed on during the broadcast of the game from Shakhtar Donetsk, on the TNT Sports channel. According to preliminary information, the Ukrainians are closely following the Santos athlete.

The athlete has a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until December 31, 2025 and the São Paulo club holds 75% of your economic rights. President Rueda has the signal on about European greed and is waiting for a bigger movement in the market, either now or in the next transfer window.

At just 19 years old, Pirani is considered a very talented midfielder, but he still needs to mature a little more. His termination fine exceeds 100 million euros (BRL 616 million at the current price). The midfielder’s style of play has thrilled scouts across Europe.