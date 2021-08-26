Santos: “What saddened me most was losing players”, says Diniz – 08/25/2021

Coach Fernando Diniz unburdened himself at a press conference after the defeat of Santos by 1-0 tonight (25), at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Diniz regretted the recent departures of Luan Peres, Alison, Kaio Jorge, and believes that sales directly influenced the performance of Santos. In addition, the coach still does not have Marinho, with a bruise on his thigh.

He also pointed out that the reinforcements will need time, like Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli, who have been out of action for a few months. Consequently, they cannot be used immediately, as they need to acquire game rhythm and undergo a physical reconditioning process.

“What saddened me most was losing players. We worked with Kaio Jorge, Luan Peres and lost Marinho. That’s what makes me the most upset, but we have no control. Team won a face, we repeated, we started to meet and we lost. It’s hard to meet the changes. One leaves, another leaves… And those who arrive cannot be demanded quickly. Baptistão hasn’t played for two or three months, for example. Same thing as Tardelli. We’re accelerating as fast as possible. It’s the opposite of Athletico. We face an Athletico who always plays together, increasing the squad and doesn’t lose players… They hired Pedro Rocha that we couldn’t hire. My biggest complaint is this. faster if we kept the consistency and gradually qualifying the team,” he said.

In the Copa do Brasil, only Augusto and Diego Tardelli were enrolled. With the defeat, Santos will need to win with a goal difference in Vila Belmiro, on Tuesday (14), to advance to the semis.