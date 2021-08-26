São Luís will have direct flights to the cities of Fortaleza and Teresina

Also according to the government, the São Luís-Teresina and São Luís-Fortaleza routes are part of the movement to retake the air network and seek to better serve travelers from or to Maranhão and the nearest capitals and municipalities.

From Maranhão to Piauí, the new route will be six times faster. What used to take around 5:30 am, with a connection in Brasília, will become an hour’s direct flight. And, to get to Ceará, the new flight will make the route five times faster, in a 1h15 flight, without the need for a trip of at least 6:30h with a connection in the Federal District.

“It is our commitment to remain alert to all opportunities for the resumption of the air network as the process of vaccination against Covid-19 advances. As of November 2, the direct São Luís-Teresina flight will benefit a number of municipalities in Maranhão near Teresina, such as Caxias and Codó, in the Cocais region. And the São Luís-Fortaleza flight, which unfortunately we stopped operating in April last year due to the pandemic, will take off again on October 31st”, highlights Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing director at LATAM Brasil.

The São Luís-Teresina flight will be operated twice a week with Airbus A320 aircraft, which accommodate 162 passengers in Economy class and 8 in Premium Economy.

Airline tickets will start to be sold in the next few days from R$148.96* (price per way with taxes included) or 3,500 LATAM Pass points (per way) plus taxes of R$36.06**.

See the flight schedule:

São Luís-Teresina

4 pm (Tuesdays)

11:45 am (Saturdays)

5pm (Tuesdays)

12:45 (Saturdays)

Teresina-São Luís

3:35 pm (Tuesdays)

11:40 am (Saturdays)

4:35 pm (Tuesdays)

12:40 (Saturdays)

The São Luís-Fortaleza flight will be operated daily with Airbus A320 aircraft (accommodating 162 passengers in Economy class and 8 in Premium Economy) or Airbus A321 aircraft (accommodating 220 passengers in Economy class). Airline tickets to this destination are now on sale from R$262.91* (price per way with taxes included) or 7,200 LATAM Pass points (per way) plus tax of R$36.06**.

Check the flight schedule:

São Luís-Fortaleza

11:50 am (every day)

1:05 pm (every day)

Fortaleza-São Luís

2:25 pm (every day)

3:40 pm (every day)