São Paulo lineup: Benítez returns to the starting lineup after 20 days and plays against Fortaleza | São Paulo

São Paulo will have Martín Benítez among the starters this Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, against Fortaleza, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Morumbi.

The midfielder has not started a match since the last 16 of the tournament, in the return match against Vasco, on August 4th. On that occasion he scored a goal and helped in the Tricolor classification.

Reinaldo is also returning to the starting lineup. The left-back was suspended in the last game, by Brasileirão, and returns to the team.

The São Paulo that will face Fortaleza has: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Benítez and Reinaldo; Pablo and Rigoni.

1 of 2 Benítez training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Benítez training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

With the formation, Crespo goes back to using the line of three defenders. In the games against Palmeiras, by Libertadores, he opted for a line of four. Liziero and Gabriel Sara, who had been owners, went to the bank.

The clash is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, a stage achieved by São Paulo last season – the team was eliminated by Grêmio.

Passersby also ensure a bonus of R$7.3 million as a prize for classification.

Goalkeepers: Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri

Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri Sides: Daniel Alves, Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo

Daniel Alves, Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo Defenders: Miranda, Léo, Bruno Alves and Diego Costa

Miranda, Léo, Bruno Alves and Diego Costa Steering wheels: Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor

Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor Socks: Benítez, Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa and Igor Gomes

Benítez, Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa and Igor Gomes Attackers: Luciano, Eder, Pablo, Rojas, Rigoni, Vitor Bueno and Galeano