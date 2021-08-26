São Paulo: Tiago Volpi fails again against Fortaleza and fans campaign against the goalkeeper: #ForaVolpi | Brazil Cup 2021

After opening 2-0 on the scoreboard, the São Paulo gave the tie to Fortaleza on the night of last Wednesday (25), at Morumbi stadium, for the quarterfinals of the Brazil Cup 2021. the goalkeeper James Volpi failed in a move that resulted in Yago Pikachu’s goal and fans revolted on social media.

On Twitter, for example, the hashtag #OutsideVolpi ended up on Trending Topics (most talked about topics of the moment). Many São Paulo asked for the archer’s resignation and even stated that the result at Morumbi had ‘the taste of defeat’.









“End of the game. 2 to 2 after more Volpi’s failure in a deciding game. Everything is open for the return game, but the feeling is one of defeat“, wrote an adept. “While Volpi is our goalkeeper, forget about knockout classifications, thank goodness Rigoni had already scored 2 (goals). #OutsideVolpi“, published another.

It is worth noting that the return match between Fortaleza x São Paulo is scheduled for the next 15th, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Castelão. Any other tie takes the decision for maximum penalties.